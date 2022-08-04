Is It Time To Consider Buying Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)?

While Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Simpson Manufacturing’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Simpson Manufacturing Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Simpson Manufacturing is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $152.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Simpson Manufacturing’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Simpson Manufacturing generate?

NYSE:SSD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.8% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Simpson Manufacturing. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SSD is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SSD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSD for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Simpson Manufacturing is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Simpson Manufacturing, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

