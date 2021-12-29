Is It Time To Consider Buying Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)?

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Silk Road Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Silk Road Medical?

According to my valuation model, Silk Road Medical seems to be fairly priced at around 5.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Silk Road Medical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $46.94, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Silk Road Medical’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Silk Road Medical?

NasdaqGS:SILK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Silk Road Medical's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 80%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SILK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SILK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Silk Road Medical you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Silk Road Medical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

