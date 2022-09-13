Is It Time To Consider Buying Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)?

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$5.07 and falling to the lows of US$3.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Safe Bulkers' current trading price of US$3.32 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Safe Bulkers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Safe Bulkers?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Safe Bulkers’s ratio of 2.04x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 2.1x, which means if you buy Safe Bulkers today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Safe Bulkers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Safe Bulkers’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Safe Bulkers generate?

NYSE:SB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Safe Bulkers, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SB appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SB, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SB for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SB should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Safe Bulkers (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

If you are no longer interested in Safe Bulkers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

