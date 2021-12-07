Is It Time To Consider Buying RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RCM Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is RCM Technologies worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that RCM Technologies’s ratio of 23.29x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy RCM Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since RCM Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of RCM Technologies look like?

NasdaqGM:RCMT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, RCM Technologies' earnings are expected to increase by 84%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RCMT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RCMT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCMT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RCMT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about RCM Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for RCM Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in RCM Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

