Is It Time To Consider Buying Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Ranpak Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ranpak Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Ranpak Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $7.27, but it is currently trading at US$5.47 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Ranpak Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Ranpak Holdings generate?

NYSE:PACK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ranpak Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PACK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PACK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PACK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Ranpak Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

