Is It Time To Consider Buying RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine RADA Electronic Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is RADA Electronic Industries still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.18x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.1x, which means if you buy RADA Electronic Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that RADA Electronic Industries should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like RADA Electronic Industries’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will RADA Electronic Industries generate?

NasdaqCM:RADA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for RADA Electronic Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RADA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RADA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RADA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RADA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with RADA Electronic Industries, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in RADA Electronic Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

