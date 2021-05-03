Is It Time To Consider Buying Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)?

While Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Quest Resource Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Quest Resource Holding still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at US$3.81 compared to my intrinsic value of $2.90. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Quest Resource Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Quest Resource Holding?

NasdaqCM:QRHC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Quest Resource Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in QRHC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe QRHC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QRHC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for QRHC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Quest Resource Holding, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Quest Resource Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

