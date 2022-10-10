Is It Time To Consider Buying PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)?

While PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$45.91 and falling to the lows of US$37.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PulteGroup's current trading price of US$40.09 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PulteGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In PulteGroup?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PulteGroup today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $41.11, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because PulteGroup’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from PulteGroup?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for PulteGroup, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PHM’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PHM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PulteGroup.

If you are no longer interested in PulteGroup, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.