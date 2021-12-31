Is It Time To Consider Buying Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)?

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Park City Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Park City Group worth?

Good news, investors! Park City Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.32x is currently well-below the industry average of 46.97x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Park City Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Park City Group look like?

NasdaqCM:PCYG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Park City Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PCYG is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PCYG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PCYG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Park City Group at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Park City Group and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Park City Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

