Is It Time To Consider Buying NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)?

While NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$34.87 and falling to the lows of US$19.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NCR's current trading price of US$20.20 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NCR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NCR Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that NCR’s ratio of 44.6x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 39.9x, which means if you buy NCR today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that NCR should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NCR’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will NCR generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for NCR. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NCR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NCR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NCR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NCR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for NCR (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

