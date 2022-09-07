Is It Time To Consider Buying Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)?

Let's talk about the popular Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Motorola Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Motorola Solutions Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Motorola Solutions is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $324.31, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Motorola Solutions’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Motorola Solutions look like?

NYSE:MSI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 51% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Motorola Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MSI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MSI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Motorola Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Motorola Solutions and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Motorola Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

