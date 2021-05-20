Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$95.59 and falling to the lows of US$76.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Micron Technology's current trading price of US$79.93 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Micron Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Micron Technology?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Micron Technology’s ratio of 27.86x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 31.59x, which means if you buy Micron Technology today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Micron Technology should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Micron Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Micron Technology?

NasdaqGS:MU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Micron Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MU? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

