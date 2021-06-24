Is It Time To Consider Buying Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)?

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$76.50 and falling to the lows of US$60.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Matson's current trading price of US$63.02 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Matson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Matson?

Great news for investors – Matson is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Matson’s ratio of 9.85x is below its peer average of 23.95x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Shipping industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Matson’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Matson generate?

NYSE:MATX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Matson, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MATX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MATX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MATX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Matson (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Matson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

