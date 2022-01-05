Is It Time To Consider Buying MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.07, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:MTSI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MTSI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTSI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

