Is It Time To Consider Buying Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)?

Let's talk about the popular Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$99.04 and falling to the lows of US$73.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Live Nation Entertainment's current trading price of US$79.53 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Live Nation Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Live Nation Entertainment Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Live Nation Entertainment is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $113.85, but it is currently trading at US$79.53 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Live Nation Entertainment’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Live Nation Entertainment look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Live Nation Entertainment's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LYV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LYV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LYV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Live Nation Entertainment at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Live Nation Entertainment and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Live Nation Entertainment, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

