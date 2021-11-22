Is It Time To Consider Buying Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)?

While Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Legacy Housing’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Legacy Housing still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Legacy Housing’s ratio of 13.67x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.4x, which means if you buy Legacy Housing today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Legacy Housing should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Legacy Housing’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Legacy Housing generate?

NasdaqGS:LEGH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Legacy Housing, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Legacy Housing, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LEGH’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LEGH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEGH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Legacy Housing you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Legacy Housing, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

