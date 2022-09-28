Is It Time To Consider Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$532 and falling to the lows of US$371. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lam Research's current trading price of US$377 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lam Research’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Lam Research Worth?

Good news, investors! Lam Research is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $572.68, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Lam Research’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lam Research generate?

NasdaqGS:LRCX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Lam Research, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since LRCX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LRCX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LRCX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lam Research at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lam Research you should be mindful of and 1 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Lam Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

