Is It Time To Consider Buying Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Kulicke and Soffa Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s ratio of 5.72x is below its peer average of 19.87x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. What’s more interesting is that, Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Kulicke and Soffa Industries generate?

NasdaqGS:KLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KLIC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KLIC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KLIC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.