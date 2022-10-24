Is It Time To Consider Buying Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Kirkland's Worth?

Good news, investors! Kirkland's is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $5.71, but it is currently trading at US$3.46 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Kirkland's’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Kirkland's look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.7% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Kirkland's. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KIRK is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KIRK, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KIRK for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Kirkland's (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Kirkland's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

