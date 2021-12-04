Is It Time To Consider Buying Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS)?

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$47.64 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$36.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Intelligent Systems' current trading price of US$39.77 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Intelligent Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Intelligent Systems?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Intelligent Systems’s ratio of 40.72x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 43.17x, which means if you buy Intelligent Systems today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Intelligent Systems should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Intelligent Systems’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Intelligent Systems?

NYSE:INS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 4th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Intelligent Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in INS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at INS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for INS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Intelligent Systems and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Intelligent Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

