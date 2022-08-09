Is It Time To Consider Buying Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)?

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Inogen’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Inogen Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Inogen is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $41.62, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Inogen’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Inogen?

NasdaqGS:INGN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.4% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Inogen. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although INGN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to INGN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INGN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

