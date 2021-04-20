Is It Time To Consider Buying Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)?

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hooker Furniture’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Hooker Furniture worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hooker Furniture today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $41.40, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Hooker Furniture has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Hooker Furniture look like?

NasdaqGS:HOFT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 21% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Hooker Furniture. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HOFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HOFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Hooker Furniture as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hooker Furniture you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hooker Furniture, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

