Is It Time To Consider Buying Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)?

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$26.97 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hooker Furnishings' current trading price of US$23.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hooker Furnishings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Hooker Furnishings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.4x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.59x, which means if you buy Hooker Furnishings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Hooker Furnishings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Hooker Furnishings’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Hooker Furnishings look like?

NasdaqGS:HOFT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hooker Furnishings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HOFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HOFT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HOFT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HOFT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

