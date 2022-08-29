Is It Time To Consider Buying FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?

Let's talk about the popular FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$249 and falling to the lows of US$205. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is FLEETCOR Technologies Worth?

Great news for investors – FLEETCOR Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that FLEETCOR Technologies’s ratio of 17.68x is below its peer average of 29.02x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. What’s more interesting is that, FLEETCOR Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of FLEETCOR Technologies look like?

NYSE:FLT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for FLEETCOR Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about FLEETCOR Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - FLEETCOR Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in FLEETCOR Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.