Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$104 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$75.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fidelity National Information Services' current trading price of US$77.65 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fidelity National Information Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fidelity National Information Services Still Cheap?

Fidelity National Information Services appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 55.8x is currently well-above the industry average of 26.37x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Fidelity National Information Services’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Fidelity National Information Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fidelity National Information Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FIS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FIS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FIS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FIS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fidelity National Information Services has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Fidelity National Information Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

