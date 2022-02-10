Is It Time To Consider Buying Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A)?

Let's talk about the popular Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Discovery’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Discovery worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Discovery’s ratio of 17.77x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.31x, which means if you buy Discovery today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Discovery should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Discovery’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Discovery generate?

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Discovery's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DISC.A’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DISC.A? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DISC.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DISC.A, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Discovery at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Discovery (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Discovery, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

