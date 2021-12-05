Is It Time To Consider Buying Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)?

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$39.80 and falling to the lows of US$32.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deluxe's current trading price of US$33.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deluxe’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Deluxe worth?

Great news for investors – Deluxe is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $54.16, but it is currently trading at US$33.64 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Deluxe’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Deluxe?

NYSE:DLX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Deluxe's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DLX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DLX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Deluxe, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Deluxe has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Deluxe, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

