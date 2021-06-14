Is It Time To Consider Buying Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)?

While Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Cross Country Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Cross Country Healthcare?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.85% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cross Country Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $15.86, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cross Country Healthcare’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cross Country Healthcare look like?

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Cross Country Healthcare's case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CCRN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCRN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cross Country Healthcare as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cross Country Healthcare (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

