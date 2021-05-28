Is It Time To Consider Buying Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)?

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Crane’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Crane still cheap?

Good news, investors! Crane is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $122.90, but it is currently trading at US$96.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Crane’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Crane look like?

NYSE:CR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Crane. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Crane, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Crane you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Crane, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

