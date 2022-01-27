Is It Time To Consider Buying Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Community Health Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Community Health Systems worth?

Good news, investors! Community Health Systems is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Community Health Systems’s ratio of 4.67x is below its peer average of 19.85x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. What’s more interesting is that, Community Health Systems’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Community Health Systems generate?

NYSE:CYH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Community Health Systems, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CYH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CYH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYH for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Community Health Systems (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Community Health Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

