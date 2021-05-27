Is It Time To Consider Buying Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)?

Let's talk about the popular Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$58.68 and falling to the lows of US$52.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Comcast's current trading price of US$56.85 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Comcast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Comcast worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Comcast’s ratio of 22.23x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.76x, which means if you buy Comcast today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Comcast should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Comcast’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Comcast generate?

NasdaqGS:CMCS.A Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 46% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Comcast. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CMCS.A’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CMCS.A? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMCS.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CMCS.A, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Comcast, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Comcast, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

