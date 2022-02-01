Is It Time To Consider Buying Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)?

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$8.95 and falling to the lows of US$6.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Coda Octopus Group's current trading price of US$6.74 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coda Octopus Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Coda Octopus Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Coda Octopus Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $8.30, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Coda Octopus Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Coda Octopus Group look like?

NasdaqCM:CODA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Coda Octopus Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CODA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CODA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Coda Octopus Group.

If you are no longer interested in Coda Octopus Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

