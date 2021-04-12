Is It Time To Consider Buying Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)?

While Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Clean Harbors’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Clean Harbors?

According to my valuation model, Clean Harbors seems to be fairly priced at around 3.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Clean Harbors today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $91.36, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Clean Harbors’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Clean Harbors?

NYSE:CLH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Clean Harbors' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CLH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Clean Harbors, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Clean Harbors has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Clean Harbors, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

