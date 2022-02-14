Is It Time To Consider Buying Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)?

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$197 and falling to the lows of US$111. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Chart Industries' current trading price of US$118 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Chart Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Chart Industries still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Chart Industries’s ratio of 50.62x is above its peer average of 26.9x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Machinery industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Chart Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Chart Industries generate?

NYSE:GTLS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Chart Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GTLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GTLS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GTLS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GTLS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Chart Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are no longer interested in Chart Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

