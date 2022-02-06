Is It Time To Consider Buying Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Ceridian HCM Holding’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Ceridian HCM Holding?

According to my valuation model, Ceridian HCM Holding seems to be fairly priced at around 7.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ceridian HCM Holding today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $83.53, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ceridian HCM Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Ceridian HCM Holding?

NYSE:CDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ceridian HCM Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 98%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CDAY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CDAY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ceridian HCM Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ceridian HCM Holding you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Ceridian HCM Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

