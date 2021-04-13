Is It Time To Consider Buying Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)?

While Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Carter's’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Carter's?

Good news, investors! Carter's is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $120.37, but it is currently trading at US$96.06 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Carter's’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Carter's?

NYSE:CRI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Carter's. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CRI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Carter's, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Carter's.

If you are no longer interested in Carter's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.