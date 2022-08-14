Is It Time To Consider Buying Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Boyd Gaming’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boyd Gaming Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Boyd Gaming seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boyd Gaming today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $68.93, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Boyd Gaming’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Boyd Gaming?

NYSE:BYD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Boyd Gaming, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BYD’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BYD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Boyd Gaming has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Boyd Gaming, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

