Is It Time To Consider Buying Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)?

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$61.22 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$51.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Berry Global Group's current trading price of US$53.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Berry Global Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Berry Global Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.87x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.86x, which means if you buy Berry Global Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Berry Global Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Berry Global Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Berry Global Group?

NYSE:BERY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Berry Global Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BERY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BERY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BERY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BERY, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

