Is It Time To Consider Buying Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)?

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$17.24 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Benefitfocus' current trading price of US$14.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Benefitfocus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Benefitfocus?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Benefitfocus today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $17.66, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Benefitfocus’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Benefitfocus look like?

NasdaqGM:BNFT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Benefitfocus, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Benefitfocus, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BNFT’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BNFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Benefitfocus, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Benefitfocus, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.