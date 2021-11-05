Is It Time To Consider Buying AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)?

While AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine AstroNova’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is AstroNova still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AstroNova’s ratio of 14.52x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.82x, which means if you buy AstroNova today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe AstroNova should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like AstroNova’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from AstroNova?

NasdaqGM:ALOT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for AstroNova. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ALOT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ALOT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALOT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ALOT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, AstroNova has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in AstroNova, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.