Is It Time To Consider Buying Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$117 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$86.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Applied Materials' current trading price of US$91.94 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Applied Materials’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Applied Materials Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Applied Materials’s ratio of 11.9x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.82x, which means if you buy Applied Materials today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Applied Materials should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Applied Materials’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Applied Materials generate?

NasdaqGS:AMAT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Applied Materials. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AMAT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AMAT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMAT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AMAT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Applied Materials, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Applied Materials you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Applied Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

