Is It Time To Consider Buying America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)?

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$125 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$61.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether America's Car-Mart's current trading price of US$62.21 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at America's Car-Mart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In America's Car-Mart?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.86x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.31x, which means if you buy America's Car-Mart today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe America's Car-Mart should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because America's Car-Mart’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of America's Car-Mart look like?

NasdaqGS:CRMT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for America's Car-Mart, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CRMT seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CRMT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRMT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CRMT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing America's Car-Mart at this point in time. Be aware that America's Car-Mart is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those are significant...

If you are no longer interested in America's Car-Mart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.