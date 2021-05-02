Is It Time To Consider Buying Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)?

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Alamo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Alamo Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16.20% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alamo Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $135.33, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Alamo Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Alamo Group?

NYSE:ALG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Alamo Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Alamo Group at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Alamo Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Alamo Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

