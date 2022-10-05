Is It Time To Consider Buying Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)?

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Adeia’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Adeia Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.93% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adeia today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $7.87, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Adeia’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Adeia generate?

NasdaqGS:ADEA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Adeia, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 1.9% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ADEA’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADEA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Adeia and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Adeia, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

