Is It Time To Consider Buying 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)?

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$37.73 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$23.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 8x8's current trading price of US$23.32 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 8x8’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is 8x8 worth?

According to my valuation model, 8x8 seems to be fairly priced at around 19.73% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy 8x8 today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $19.48, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because 8x8’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will 8x8 generate?

NYSE:EGHT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for 8x8, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, EGHT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EGHT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on EGHT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for 8x8 you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in 8x8, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

