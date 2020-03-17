Is It Time to Buy This Coronavirus Market?

'It’s the worst day the market has seen since the 1987 crash known as Black Monday” -- It seems we’ve repeated that phrase a half a dozen times over the past couple of weeks. It’s been a recurring theme. Why not once more?

Indeed, on Monday stocks got rocked again, falling sharply and, in effect, suffering — you guessed it --- their worst day since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987. Investors continue to grapple with the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus global pandemic. The current stance seems to be “sell first, ask questions later.”

On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 13%, or 2,997.10 points lower to close at 20,188.52. It just missed closing lower by 3,000 points which it reached in the final minutes of trading as the President Donald Trump hinted that that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak could last until August. The President also said a U.S. recession could be on the horizon. The S&P 500 Index dropped 12% to close at 2,386.13. You would have to go all the way back to December 2018 since the S&P reached that level.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered its worst day in its history, closing down 12.3% at 6,904.59. Some of Monday’s notable decliners were Apple (AAPL) which plunged by 13%. The iPhone maker announced wit will close all stores outside of China until March 27. Estimates suggest this could impact Apple’s current-quarter revenue by about 2%. Now trading at around $242, Apple stock is down 26% since its 52-week high of $327.85.

Sure, there is the risk that — even as the outbreak slows — new iPhones will fall down the discretionary spending list depending on the global economic impact. Even then, I see this decline as a solid opportunity for long-term investors who are looking to own Apple for the next three to five years. Bank stocks also took major hits Monday. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) lost more than 14%, while Citigroup (C) dropped 19.3%.

As it stands, the Dow is further in bear-market territory, down 31.7% from its all-time high, while both Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are off more than 29% from their records. Hard to imagine those highs were only a month ago. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are some 3,774 cases in the U.S., causing 69 deaths. Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged organizers to cancel or postpone events with more than 50 people.

Even the Fed’s massive stimulus campaign enacted on Sunday, aimed at curbing slower economic growth, couldn’t stop the free-fall in stocks. The Federal Open Market Committee on Sunday cut the federal funds target rate by 1% to a range of zero to 0.25%. The Fed acted ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting that was set to begin Tuesday but was canceled. Some sees that moves as throwing good money after bad. Time will tell.

For now, investors want to know where stocks are heading. Just as important, where’s the bottom? Nobody knows. But with the sell-off getting so out of control I think the bottom has to be close. David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist, said, the S&P 500 could fall to as low as 2,000 points if the pandemic worsens. This would be 16% lower than Monday’s close. But Kostin still sees the S&P 500 to reach 3,200 by the end of 2020, or 34% higher. How’s that for optimism.

