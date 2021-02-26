Is it Time to Buy the Shopify Dip?

Are you looking to get more exposure in the e-commerce sector and looking for a stock on sale? Well, let's talk about Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The company recently reported great earnings, but the stock price is down about 6% from its all-time highs.



Shopify helps its customer with a full solution of transforming their business into a full-running e-commerce machine, from app development, logistics, payments, and much more. In their most recent earnings presentation, Shopify showed that they are currently the number two leader in US retail e-commerce sales for 2020.



Shopify's Q4 revenues are up 94% year-over-year, and their 2020 revenues are up by 86% year-over-year! Not only does Shopify see substantial revenue growth, but its gross merchandise value is up over 96%, and the final icing on the cake this company has a very healthy balance sheet with over $6 billion in cash and short term investment and less than $1.5 billion of total liabilities.

