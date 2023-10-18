Is It Time to Buy the Dip on Roblox Stock for Long-Term Gains?

The classic "buy the dip" strategy involves purchasing stocks when they're down in anticipation of future appreciation of share prices. On that score, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) may have something to offer those who are looking to profit from such dips. Share of the gaming enterprise have slumped from a peak of $129 in late 2021 to a recent share price of $30.

But there's reason for more optimism now. On Oct. 10, Roblox announced it was expanding its reach, introducing accessibility to its platform via Sony's PlayStation consoles. That strategic move, among others, makes Roblox stock well worth considering now.

Understanding Roblox's business model

Roblox doesn't fit the mold of the standard video game company. It offers a pioneering platform where users create and interact in virtual worlds -- a metaverse.

Unlike companies that generate revenue primarily through game sales, Roblox's earnings largely come from sales of a digital currency called Robux, which users buy to acquire in-game perks and aesthetics. Additionally, the company brings in revenue through its subscription service, "Roblox Premium," and by selling space for ads on the platform.

In its latest quarter, the company's revenue surged 15% year over year to $680.8 million, a gain that was accompanied by a 22% climb in bookings, a critical indicator that tracks the sales of virtual goods on the platform. Yet it also booked a net loss of $282.8 million. In the face of these figures, Roblox stands resilient with robust cash flow, safeguarding its immediate financial stability.

Roblox's expansion into PlayStation consoles not only broadens the platform's potential user base, it also opens new revenue streams, fortifying its market position. It suggests a strategic leap, showcasing the brand's adaptability and focus on growth -- key factors when evaluating long-term investments.

The user base remains a critical asset

Roblox's user engagement metrics bear strong consideration. The platform averaged 65.5 million daily active users (DAUs) in the second quarter, a 25% year-over-year surge. Growth remains management's paramount concern as the company moves toward profitability. Its users are not just players; they're also creators, responsible for the platform's diverse content. This unique interactivity provides a fundamental driver of growth, fostering a strong community and user loyalty through an individual sense of ownership and success.

The company also reported a 24% rise in the total hours of users engaged with its platform in the second quarter, showcasing strong user retention and engagement. This trend remains vital as a growing and engaged user base can lead to increased revenue generation over time, a positive signal for long-term investors.

Stock performance and the market

Roblox's stock price has experienced significant fluctuations, a common trait in the tech industry, especially for companies with high growth expectations. After reaching an all-time high, the stock experienced a downward trend, hitting lows from which it has yet to recover. However, despite these fluctuations, Roblox's user engagement metrics have consistently improved.

The tech industry, especially gaming, saw an unprecedented surge during the pandemic's periods of social distancing as individuals sought virtual entertainment avenues. That higher level of activity helped drive up share prices for metaverse stocks. However, as economies reopened and people gradually resumed more of their pre-pandemic habits, the market's interest in the metaverse sector began to wane.

This broader trend, coupled with Roblox's unique challenges, including ensuring user safety and diversifying its demographic appeal, has contributed to the stock's lackluster performance.

Additional challenges for the company

Roblox's investment thesis hinges on its long-term growth strategies. The company's continuous efforts to enhance the user experience, expand its demographic reach, and innovate within the metaverse put it on a promising trajectory. However, investors must consider the inherent risks of investing in a platform-centric company, including user retention, content regulation, and the fast-evolving tech landscape.



If fickle users lose interest or flock to other platforms, Roblox's income will take a hit. Because it provides a hub for content that users create, Roblox must constantly check this content to make sure it follows the law and community rules. Any slip-ups could lead to legal trouble and harm the company's reputation. Also, the tech world changes fast, with new trends and competitors always emerging. Roblox must keep updating and adjusting its platform to stay interesting and competitive.

The opportunity of the dip

Roblox counters many risks by continually diversifying and expanding its game offerings, attempting to engage as broad a swath of the population as possible, and fostering a strong developer community incentivized to create compelling content. The company also invests in robust content moderation tools and practices, employing both automated systems and human oversight to monitor content.

The recent drop in Roblox's stock price might offer a golden opportunity for investors who think long term and who trust the company's direction and plans for growth. But there's no call to rush in without thinking. Careful consideration of Roblox's financial stability, its standing in the market, and its ability to handle the tough competition and rules in the tech world remains paramount. The ups and downs Roblox faces as it seeks profitability may be a bit much to bear for some. For those playing the long game, this company shows signs of building something with lasting results.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2023

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.