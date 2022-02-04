Is It Time to Buy or Sell Pinterest Stock?

In this video I will go over Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) Q4 earnings report and talk about all the current and future product developments the company is working on. Overall, it was a better quarter than expected by analysts, and there was a show of confidence from management. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Earnings summary

The company reported Q4 revenue of $847 million, up 20% year over year (YOY). Global monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 6% YOY to 431 million. But as of Feb. 1, global MAUs are approximately 436.8 million, indicating that we might be seeing the end of the drop-off in users.

U.S. revenue grew 11% to $648 million, and international revenue grew 61% to $199 million.

The company expects that Q1 revenue will grow in the high-teens percentage range YOY.

U.S. MAUs decreased 12% to 86 million, and international MAUs decreased 4% to 346 million.

In 2022, Pinterest will enter three new Latin American markets as well as Japan. This will certainly boost engagement on the platform.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) keeps growing, but there's still so much potential in the monetization of international users. U.S. ARPU grew 25% YOY, reaching $7.43, while international ARPU grew 62% to just $0.57.

The main reason international ARPU is still so low is that Pinterest doesn't monetize the majority of those international markets.

Seamless shopping on the platform is showing promising signs. Catalog uploads were up over 100% YOY globally in Q4, and in international markets they were up over 400% YOY. The company plans to invest in and continue to expand seamless checkout experiences over the course of the year.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing and clicking the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 3, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Pinterest. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.