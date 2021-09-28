Is It Time to Buy Fastly Right Now?

This video will be an update on what Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) has been up to this quarter. Linktree, the "link in bio" company, has started to use Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform, and Amazon has started to return traffic. You can find the full video below.

Good news

Last quarter Fastly experienced an outage, and during the earnings call, management mentioned that a top-10 customer still had not returned with traffic and that several launches had to be delayed. This has obviously hurt Fastly's quarter and its full-year outlook.

That customer could have been Amazon, because by the end of August, 35% of static traffic on Amazon was served by Fastly, up from 0% at the start of that month. At the time of writing this article, 28% of static traffic on Amazon is served by Fastly. This is good news because Fastly's model is usage base, so Q3 might be looking better than Q2.

More good news for shareholders came last week when the company announced that Linktree has deployed Fastly's edge cloud platform and next-gen cloud-based WAF (web application firewall) to support its 16 million global users. According to Linktree, uptime has already increased from 96% to 99.999%. With the likes of Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, and Metallica all using Linktree in their Instagram bios, making sure everything runs smoothly and securely is of utmost importance.

For full insights do watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Sept. 27, 2021. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2021.

